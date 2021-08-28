Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €13.00 by Nord/LB

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

KCO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.13 ($15.45).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.69 ($13.75) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

