Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 4%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $57.72. Approximately 17,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,578,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

