Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

Several research firms have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

