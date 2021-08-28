Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.69. Kopin shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 38,595 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $560.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

