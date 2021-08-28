Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

NYSE KOP traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 129,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,931. The company has a market capitalization of $707.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.