Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

