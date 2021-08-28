Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $58.22 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,084. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

