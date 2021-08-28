Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 69,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 39,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

