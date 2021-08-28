Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $762,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $291.16 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

