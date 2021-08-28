Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $425.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $425.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

