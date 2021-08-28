Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 653 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 294,434 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 749,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $118.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.