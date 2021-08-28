Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $224,100.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 567,701 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

