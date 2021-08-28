KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Shares Down 2.8%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. 420,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 618,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21.

In other KULR Technology Group news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $163,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

