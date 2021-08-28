Kyber Network Crystal v2 Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $340.30 million and $36.64 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00749465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101384 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 173,095,368 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

