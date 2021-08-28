Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in August

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kyocera stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161. Kyocera has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

