Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Update

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYSEY remained flat at $$7.94 during midday trading on Friday. Kyushu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

