LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 22,302 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $35,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.70. 222,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

