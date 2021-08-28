LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 4,101,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,186. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

