LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

