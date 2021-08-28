LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $131.98. 601,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

