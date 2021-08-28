Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 6.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $39,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 561.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,106,000 after buying an additional 114,174 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,654,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,778. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $307.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

