Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

