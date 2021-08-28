Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 242.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

