Lancashire (LON:LRE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $639.17

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 639.17 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 630.50 ($8.24). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 635 ($8.30), with a volume of 415,769 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 639.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Lancashire Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

