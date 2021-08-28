Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 21,950 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in COVA Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

