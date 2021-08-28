Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,000 Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTAQU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000.

Shares of ZTAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07.

In other Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units news, Director Paul J. Evanson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

