Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $247,000 in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

