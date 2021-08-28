Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,746,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,848,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,348,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAC stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

