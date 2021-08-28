Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 21,868 Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

CPTK opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.