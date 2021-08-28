Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

RGT stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

