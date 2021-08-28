Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,228,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

