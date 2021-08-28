Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $84,020.20 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,387,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,219,487.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $469.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

