Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,260,896.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,378.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,152 shares of company stock worth $4,795,390 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

