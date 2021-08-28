LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LXXGF stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 151,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.46. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.35 and a 12-month high of 1.22.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

