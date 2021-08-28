LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Price Target Cut to $9.89

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.55 to $9.89 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ:LX opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.