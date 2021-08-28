LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.14.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.68. 183,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.86. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.