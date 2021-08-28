Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.40

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.40 and last traded at $122.08, with a volume of 22145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

