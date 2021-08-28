Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the July 29th total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 88,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMNL. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

