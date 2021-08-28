Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

