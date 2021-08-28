LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0284 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,694.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00397880 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.00 or 0.01009113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

