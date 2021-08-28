Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Up 1,184.6% in August

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 1,184.6% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LGIQ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 63,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72. Logiq has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

