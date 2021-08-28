Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 22.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 81.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,764,000 after buying an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,783. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

