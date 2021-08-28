L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

L’Oréal stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,942. The stock has a market cap of $258.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.58. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

