Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 261,855 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,855 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $136,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 109,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $125.40. 275,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,304. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

