Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $195,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Accenture by 15.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 30,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 410,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

