Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $96,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in ServiceNow by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $66,631,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $632.40. The stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $635.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.