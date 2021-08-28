Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,514 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. 3,252,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

