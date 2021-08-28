Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Electronic Arts worth $117,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.94. 1,143,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

