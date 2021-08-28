Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 33,424 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,424 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $72,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.81. The stock had a trading volume of 748,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,634. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.