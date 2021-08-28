LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Edward Fandrey Sells 1,784 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

